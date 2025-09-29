Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE DOC opened at $18.97 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.