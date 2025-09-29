International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 142.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

