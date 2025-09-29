International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2,343.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,860,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,310,000 after buying an additional 2,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -453.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.