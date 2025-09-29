Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 13,100.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Interparfums by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR opened at $101.23 on Monday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

