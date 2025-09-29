Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.