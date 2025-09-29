Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF $ERTH Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $46.98 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

