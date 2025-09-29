iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

