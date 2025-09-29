iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,214.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 332,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 328,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

