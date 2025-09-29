iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

