iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.