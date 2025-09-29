iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $268.83 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

