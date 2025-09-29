iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $175.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $179.07.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

