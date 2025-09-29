J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,668.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.