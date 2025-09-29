Jabil, Inc. $JBL Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $81,378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 17,410.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $51,257,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $216.19 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,375. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,416 shares of company stock worth $18,625,639. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

