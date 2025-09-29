Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 25,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.17.

JPM opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $272.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

