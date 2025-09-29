Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.