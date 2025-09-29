JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

