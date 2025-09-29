Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

