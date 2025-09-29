Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Twilio by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,699 shares of company stock worth $2,754,028 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.