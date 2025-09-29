Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after buying an additional 505,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.17.

CSL stock opened at $327.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

