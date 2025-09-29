Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

