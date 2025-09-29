Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $157.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

