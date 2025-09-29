Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,880 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

