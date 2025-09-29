Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 57,451 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBDO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.6%

BBDO opened at $2.89 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

