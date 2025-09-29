Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,370 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.