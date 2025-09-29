Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VGT stock opened at $738.70 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.