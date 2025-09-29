Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $238.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.56 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

