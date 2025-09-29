Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $419.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.55. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $422.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

