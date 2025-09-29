Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.