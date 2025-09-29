Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moody's alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.71.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9%

Moody’s stock opened at $476.80 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.