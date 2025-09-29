Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $152.74 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

