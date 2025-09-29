Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,948.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,291 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

