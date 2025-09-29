Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 90.7% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 41.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

