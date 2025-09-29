Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total transaction of $576,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,443,122.72. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,680. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VRSN opened at $284.42 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

