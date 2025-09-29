Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

