Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.