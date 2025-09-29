Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $273.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.80 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

