Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of BSX opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

