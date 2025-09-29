Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 223,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 220,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

