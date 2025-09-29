Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after buying an additional 1,701,588 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after buying an additional 1,391,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $64.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

