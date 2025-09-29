Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $340,000 in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 854.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.