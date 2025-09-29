Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,961,000 after acquiring an additional 762,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,532,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6%

WCN stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.