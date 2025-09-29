Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $126.06.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

