Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,278 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

