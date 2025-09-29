Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,753 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 59,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

