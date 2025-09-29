Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after buying an additional 1,569,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after buying an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after buying an additional 513,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after buying an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after buying an additional 1,680,116 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0%

ENB stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.