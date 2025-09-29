Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

