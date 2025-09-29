Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

