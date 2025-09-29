Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,030,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8,789.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 806,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $81.61 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

