Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 24,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.20 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

